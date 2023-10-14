Nagaland gets its first medical college in Kohima, Mansukh Mandaviya cheers rise in MBBS seats
NIMSR, Kohima is affiliated to the Nagaland University and received the letter of permission for the admission of 100 MBBS students from academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC) in April, 2023.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on 14 October inaugurated the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima, which is the first medical college in the northeastern state, reported news agency PTI.
