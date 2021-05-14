Nagaland goes under total lockdown from today. Check details here

Nagaland goes under total lockdown from today. Check details here1 min read . 06:44 AM IST
Nagaland's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 16,890 on Wednesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 338 new cases
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Nagaland government has clamped down total lockdown in the state starting today. The state will be under complete lockdown for seven days from 6 pm today (May 14) till May 21. The decision was taken during the High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday.
Here are the fresh guidelines for the week-long lockdown:
Meanwhile, Nagaland's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 16,890 on Wednesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 338 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. The death toll rose to 165 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. Nagaland now has 3,297 active cases
