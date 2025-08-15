Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies in Chennai at 80

Nagaland's sitting governor La Ganesan passed away on Friday, August 15, in Chennai's Apollo Hospital, officials have said.

The Nagaland Governor was undergoing treatment when he passed away. He was 80 at the time of his death.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said. The time of the death of La Ganesan was recorded at 6:23 pm.

According to a report by PTI, La ganesan collapsed at his home in Chennai on August 8 and had sustained injuries in the head due to the fall.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Ganesan was rushed from his T Nagar residence in an unconscious state and underwent surgery.

The mortal remains of the leader will be placed at his home in T Nagar for the political leaders and others to pay their last respects.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

PM Modi condoles La Ganesan's death Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled La Ganesan's death and remembered him as a “devout nationalist.”

“Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited his residence following the news.

Born in Tanjore in 1945, La Ganesan started to work at the Revenue Department, as Revenue Settlement Inspector, after completing his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), after his father passed away.

He was instrumental in politics from a young age having joined the RSS, and played a key role during the protests against the 1975 Emergency.