Nagaland govt says ‘credentials shared via Aadhaar app to be a valid proof of identity’ | All you need to know

Nagaland’s Home Department on Tuesday instructed government departments, district administrations and implementing agencies throughout the state to recognise credentials shared or verified through the newly launched Aadhaar app as valid proof of identity.
In an official release, the Home Department said, "In pursuance of the Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar Usage Division) Circular No. HQ-30011/3/2025-AU-HO dated 30th April, 2026, it is hereby informed that as a step towards enhancing digital enablement, UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar Application viz 'Aadhaar App'. The Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials shown, shared and/or verified through the 'Aadhaar App' shall now be treated as valid identity proof."
It added, "All concerned Departments/District Administration/implementing agencies across the State are requested to ensure strict compliance and acceptance of the Aadhaar verifiable credentials shown, shared and/or verified through the 'Aadhaar App' as valid identity proof for the purpose of establishing the identity of the Aadhaar holders."
According to the Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), the directive follows a circular issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Aadhaar Usage Division, as part of efforts to boost digital enablement. Available on Android and iOS, UIDAI’s Aadhaar App allows users to present, share, and verify their identity digitally.
The Aadhaar app also allows cardholders to share either their complete or partial identity details as Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials. Identity information shared through the app has legal validity under the Information Technology Act, 2000, which recognises records in electronic form.
The department clarified that sharing identity details with an Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) through the app does not transfer the holder’s full 12-digit Aadhaar number. It further said that digital credentials presented through the app are an additional accepted form of identification. UIDAI has clarified that they hold the same validity as existing Aadhaar formats, including the Aadhaar letter, e-Aadhaar, masked e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar PVC card and m-Aadhaar.
Separately, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that beneficiaries of several schemes who have been receiving payments based on their Aadhaar numbers will soon have to use their biometrics and voter ID (EPIC) numbers to receive payments. Singh, the Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, made these remarks on 30 October at the inauguration of the National Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2026–27, The Indian Express reported.
He also signalled changes to how beneficiaries would be verified and payments processed, stating that biometric authentication and voter ID EPIC numbers would be used instead of Aadhaar to establish their identity.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.