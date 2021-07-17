The Nagaland government has announced the third phase of 'unlocking' that will begin from 18 July and continue till 1 August, reported news agency PTI.

As a part of the gradual easing of restrictions, the government has allowed higher-secondary schools and colleges to reopen from 26 July. This comes even though the overall positivity rate in the state remains above 10%.

According to government spokesperson Neiba Kronu, a decision regarding this was taken at a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Covid-19, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The committee reviewed the suggestions of the District Task Forces (DTFs).

Following this, it was notified that high schools and colleges can reopen, but all teaching and non-teaching staff are required to get vaccinated with at least one dose prior to it. If the vaccination is not carried out, they will have to produce a Covid-19 negative report every 15 days.

However, no such norm has been announced for the students.

The government has also mandated any school or college willing to reopen to take approval from their respective DTF.

Physical classes for students of standard 10 and below will continue to remain suspended and the government would decide on it after 1 August, said Kronu.

Other rules, relaxations announced

People returning to the state will no more require to take a Covid test or quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, the government has said.

However, those who have taken only one dose at least 15 days ago will have to undergo quarantine for seven days.

The government has also decided to welcome tourists who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to Nagaland.

According to officials, there would be stricter enforcement of the norms and violators would be penalised accordingly in this phase of unlock.

Mass gatherings would continue with earlier restrictions of maximum of 50 people in halls and up to 100 people in open spaces. The rules are the same for churches and other places of worship.

The government committee has also decided to compulsorily vaccinate all the state government employees starting with those working in the state Civil Secretariat and the Directorates.

Any employee not willing to get vaccinated will have to provide a Covid-negative test report every 15 days.

"There is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the state, and therefore we want all government servants to come forward and get inoculated which will help in fighting the pandemic," government advisor Mmhonlumo Kikon said.

Nagaland began the 'unlock' with the first phase from 1 to 7 July, followed by the second phase from 8 to 17 July.

Covid situation in state

The northeastern state reported 95 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with an overall positivity rate of 10.83%, against a national average of 2.6%.

The overall caseload has increased to 26,476 while three fatalities pushed the death toll to 519 on Friday, a health official said.

The high positivity rate in Northeastern states has been a matter of concern.

The recovery rate in Nagaland has also slightly decreased from Thursdays 91.29% to 91.18%.

The caseload includes 1,082 active patients, of which, 136 are with mild symptoms, 18 are moderate on oxygen, 22 severe on oxygen, 6 critical in ICU without ventilator, and 10 on a ventilator, while 890 patients are asymptomatic.

Demise of three positive patients two in Dimapur and one in Mokokchung district has increased the death toll in the state to 519, of which 14 died due to comorbidities.

Altogether 730 Covid-19 patients have migrated to other states.

As on Thursday, a total of 6,51,620 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to 5,39,479 persons in the state, said immunization officer Dr Ritu Thurr.

Out of the total doses, 60,449 are frontline workers, 15,872 are healthcare professionals, 1,68,977 are people above 45 years and 2,94,181 in the 18 to 44 years age group, he said.

A total of 1,12,141 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine.

