Nagaland minister grabs eyeball again; this time for his dance moves

Nagaland minister grabs eyeball again; this time for his dance moves1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
- The body says what words cannot. I also danced, he wrote
Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has gone viral again and this time for his dance moves. The video is from the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter where he was seen showing off some cool moves.
Posting the video on Twitter, he wrote, "The body says what words cannot. I also danced at the marriage of the daughter of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr Neiphiu Rio"
Previously also the minister spoke about love for pop music. A few days back, he posted another video on Twitter, "Haters Gonna Hate, but I'm also a part of the K-Pop Fandom."
In the interview clip that he shared on Twitter, he could be heard saying, "I think I'm a great K-Pop fan, before I go to sleep, I watch at least 10-12 moves of those and then go to sleep".
His followers and other Twitter users posted beautiful comments on his post.
"Beautiful dancing sir," commented one user. "You are wonderful, a lively person and never miss a chance to win hearts. Your style is enough to stop making fun of the people of our Northeastern state. Jai Hind," said another.
"Sir ji, you are a common man politician not like our typical hardcore politicians," said a third user.
K-Pop has a massive fan base across the world, especially in India. Not just K-Pop, Korean dramas, Korean food and even Korean skincare have taken over India by storm and it doesn't come as a surprise that Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is also an aficionado of the K-Pop culture.
