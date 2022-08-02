Nagaland minister participates in traditional dance with locals, See video

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has shared a video of his traditional dance on the occasion of Tsungremmong festival on his official Twitter handle
Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along has shared a video of his traditional dance on the occasion of Tsungremmong festival on his official Twitter handle and said, “See, I can dance too!" In the video, the minister can be seen dancing with locals and coordinating well with the little traditionally-garbed group.
Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland minister wrote, “See, I can dance too! #Tsungremong- a festival of the Ao Nagas celebrated for invoking blessing of a bountiful harvest. A rich heritage enthusiastically preserved and passed on to the younger generations."
Temjen Imna Along also invited people to explore Nagaland's culture and traditional dance with the local people. “Visit Nagaland to explore its culture & dance along with the locals," he further tweeted.
Take a look at Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's dance video,
The video was shared on Monday, that is, August 1, and it has garnered over 11,000 likes, 886 retweets and more than 95,000 views so far. The comment section is stormed with numerous reactions on the traditional dance video.
“Really wonderful sir! You have already become the rock star of North East for every Indian like us; you yourself single-handily are able to promote your rich heritage culture. Give wide publicity of such type of festivals in advance, so that people can make program of visiting NE," a user tweeted.
Another used said, “So beautiful, I admire your humility and your sense of humour."
“Sir, with each passing day you are consolidating your position as the most desirable bachelor in Indian politics...Let's see with what next you surprise us..." third netizen wrote.
“Sir please tell you government to officially release and notify the cultural events of nagaland that we people from different part of the country can make plan and attend the rich cultural fest and events of nagaland. Please sir," one more tweeted.
Tsungremmong, a pre-harvest festival, is celebrated by Ao Nagas people in Nagaland.
