Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions on his social media posts and similarly, on Tuesday, the minister shared his photo while sitting on a sofa in what looks like a movie theatre.

“Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa? P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn't accept ⁦ @AnupamMittal Ji's offer yet. By the way I am watching Avatar," Temjen Imna Along tweeted.

While commenting on his single status, the minister tagged Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shadi.com, and said that he has not accepted Mittal's offer yet. The Shadi.com founder replied to his post and said "Offer still open."

The context of this tweet dates back to July last year when Temjen Imna Along shared a post in which he shared a screenshot of a Google search which said Temjen Imna Along wife. He captioned the post as “Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!."

Ayalee, @Google search excites me.😆



I am still looking for her! pic.twitter.com/RzmmgyFFeq — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 10, 2022

To this post, Mittal had commented “kuch karna padega" (something has to be done). The minister even replied to this comment and said “Bhai filhal hum bindas hai Waiting for Salman Bhai," (for now we are chill, waiting for actor Salman Khan).

The witty exchange between a minister and an entrepreneur attracted many reactions on social media, with people sharing Anupam Mittal's meme from the popular Sony TV show Shark Tank India.

Social media users also praised the interesting posts by the minister and appreciated his emotional intelligence. "Seriously sir, You are really amazing, I found you recently and when I went through some of your tweets. It's just great sir... your emotional intelligence is awesomeBig fan...," a user said in a tweet.