It was a surprise for Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education Temjen Imna Along as he discovered that people have been looking for his wife on Google. The search on Google even promted the state minister who is currently searching for a 'bride'.

Sharing a screenshot of the search prompt, Along took to Twitter and wrote, "Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Following this tweet, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal reacted and wrote in Hindi, "We'll have to do something about this."

However, Along responded that he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot.

Meanwhile, on World Population Day, Minister Along took a swipe at self by adding 'Stay Single' in his next tweet.

"On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," Along had tweeted.

It took not long for Shaadi.com to join the conversation.

With this interesting conversation becoming more funnier, netizens jumped on the wagon wheel.

Here are some of the tweets.

Recently, Mittal shaved off his trademark moustache and beard during an advert for the matrimonial company.

