A major fire broke out in Kitsubozou area of Nagaland's Kohima district on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to a report by Northeast Now, the firefighters are present at the location and working on the operation to douse the fire underway. Details say that the fire incident took place near Chakhesang Baptist Church in Kohima's Kitsubozou colony during peak afternoon hours. The Oking Christian School is also nearby.

The reason behind this fire outbreak is not known yet. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

More details soon…

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!