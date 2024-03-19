Active Stocks
Nagaland news: Major fire breaks out in Kohima's Kitsubozou area, rescue operation underway | Watch
Breaking News

Nagaland news: Major fire breaks out in Kohima's Kitsubozou area, rescue operation underway | Watch

Livemint



Fire in Kitsubozou area of Nagaland's Kohima district. Premium
Fire in Kitsubozou area of Nagaland's Kohima district.

A major fire broke out in Kitsubozou area of Nagaland's Kohima district on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

According to a report by Northeast Now, the firefighters are present at the location and working on the operation to douse the fire underway.

Details say that the fire incident took place near Chakhesang Baptist Church in Kohima's Kitsubozou colony during peak afternoon hours. The Oking Christian School is also nearby.

The reason behind this fire outbreak is not known yet. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

More details soon…

Published: 19 Mar 2024, 02:55 PM IST
