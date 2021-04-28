Nagaland: Partial lockdown from April 30. What is allowed, what's not

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the year so far

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kohima: Amid, the surge in Covid cases across the country, Nagaland cabinet Tuesday decided to impose partial lockdown with stricter rules in the state from April 30 to May 14, news agency PTI reported. "Fresh guidelines for the lockdown will be issued on April 29," the advisor for IT, science and technology, Mmhonlumo Kikon said.

Kohima: Amid, the surge in Covid cases across the country, Nagaland cabinet Tuesday decided to impose partial lockdown with stricter rules in the state from April 30 to May 14, news agency PTI reported. "Fresh guidelines for the lockdown will be issued on April 29," the advisor for IT, science and technology, Mmhonlumo Kikon said.

During the partial lockdown schools, colleges, educational institutions and hostels will remain closed in the state.

Online education will be permitted and encouraged.

All cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, auditoriums, sports complexes, stadiums and similar places will remain closed throughout the period.

Public gatherings will be permitted outside the containment zones, but they will not be more than 30 per cent of the total capacity of the venue or a maximum hundred people, whichever is lower.

Places of worship will be permitted to open outside the containment zones, with 30 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venues, he said.

Such gatherings should strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, social distancing, and regular washing of hands. Nagaland on Tuesday reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the year so far, increasing the tally to 13,445, a health official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}