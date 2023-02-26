Nagaland polls: From Neiphiu Rio to Temjen Imna Along; see key players, constituencies here
Nagaland Polls: Since Nagaland got its statehood in 1963, it is yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member House.
Nagaland is set to hold elections for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on 27 February and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Over 13 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, including four women and 19 independents, in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. The polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×