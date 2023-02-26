Nagaland is set to hold elections for 60 Assembly seats in a single phase on 27 February and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. Over 13 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, including four women and 19 independents, in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. The polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

After the high-decibel campaign which marked by bitter political attacks and promises of development, as well as employment, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is looking to retain power in the state.

The BJP and NDPP are contesting the elections on a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement while the Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress are contesting in 22 and 23 seats respectively.

The BJP in Nagaland has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature. After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19).

It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since Nagaland got its statehood in 1963, it is yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member House. Not that women has not contested for election but they have never been voted to power. This year, the four women candidates who are running for the elections are Hekani Jakhalu of NDPP, Rosy Thomson of Congress, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP.

While addressing an election meeting for NDPP candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse in Western Angami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Time has come where we not talk only of gender equality and women empowerment but give responsibility to our women legislators to lead the destiny of the state in the days to come."

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio also stressed the need for people of the state to change their mindset that Naga women cannot be in decision-making bodies.

A total of 13,17,632 voters, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of political parties and to elect their representatives of 60-members Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Key constituency and players:

The key constituencies are Northen Angami, which will determine the poll fate of NDPP candidate and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio; Tiyu where BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton; Peren where a two-time Chief Minister TR Zeliang will be contesting the election as NDPP candidate.

Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along will contest from Alongtaki seat. In the present government, he is also serving as a Minister of Higher and Technical Education. Only Janata Dal (United) has fielded its candidate J Lanu Longchar from this seat.

Ghaspani is another seat that is attracting all the eyeballs. BJP has fielded N Jacob Zhimomi and Akavi N Zhimomi is in fray as Congress candidate.

Phek is another constituency to watch out for in the elections. NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu will be contesting from this seat. While the NDPP has fielded Kupota Khesoh, Congress has given ticket to Zacilhu Ringa Vadeo and S Akho Leyri is a NPF candidate.

In Dimapur-III, where NDPP candidate Hekani Jakhalu is in fray while the newbie Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has given ticket to Azheto Zhimomi from this seat.

The other major constituencies are Dimapur-I, Southern Angami l, Southern Angami I, Chozuba, Koridang, Koridang, Bhandari, Sanis, Zunheboto, Kohima, Western Angami, Longleng, and Seyochung Sitimi

The legislative leader of the NPF, Kuzholuzo Nienu is another candidate to watch out for in the elections. He is set to contest the elections from his home seat Phek.

The high-voltage campaign by the BJP saw addressing public rallies of various tall leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiran Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other. NDPP campaigners and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was seen doing public rallies in almost all the constituencies.

NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has declared he is open to post-poll public rallies with other parties and candidates. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed an election rally in Dimapur while party MP Shashi Tharoor addressed a rally in Kohima. The Congress has also announced that they can opt for post-polls alliance if required.

