It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since Nagaland got its statehood in 1963, it is yet to get a woman MLA in the 60-member House. Not that women has not contested for election but they have never been voted to power. This year, the four women candidates who are running for the elections are Hekani Jakhalu of NDPP, Rosy Thomson of Congress, Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP and Kahuli Sema of BJP.