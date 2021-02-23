Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nagaland reduces taxes on petrol and diesel
The tax rate for diesel has been reduced from 11.08 to 10.51 per litre or 17.50% to 16.50% per litre (whichever is higher)

Nagaland reduces taxes on petrol and diesel

2 min read . 08:17 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The rate of tax on petrol and other motor spirits has been reduced from 29.80% to 25% per litre or from 18.26 to 16.04 per litre
  • Earlier in the day, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya also announced relaxation in fuel prices

Amid spiking rates of fuel across the country, the Nagaland government on Monday cut down taxes on petrol, diesel and other motor spirits.

Amid spiking rates of fuel across the country, the Nagaland government on Monday cut down taxes on petrol, diesel and other motor spirits.

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 3A of the Nagaland (Sale of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended), the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that the rate of tax under entry serial number 3 & 4 of Schedule II of the Act shall stand amended. This notification shall come into force with effect from midnight of 22nd February 2021," read a notification issued by Sentiyanger Imchen, the additional chief secretary of the state finance department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

India Covid-19 spike continues, Maharashtra and Kerala worst-hit: Key updates

2 min read . 08:08 AM IST

Another Covid-19 cluster emerges in Bengaluru, 10 people test positive

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi hiked again. Check revised rates here

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST

"In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 3A of the Nagaland (Sale of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended), the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that the rate of tax under entry serial number 3 & 4 of Schedule II of the Act shall stand amended. This notification shall come into force with effect from midnight of 22nd February 2021," read a notification issued by Sentiyanger Imchen, the additional chief secretary of the state finance department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today

1 min read . 08:09 AM IST

India Covid-19 spike continues, Maharashtra and Kerala worst-hit: Key updates

2 min read . 08:08 AM IST

Another Covid-19 cluster emerges in Bengaluru, 10 people test positive

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi hiked again. Check revised rates here

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

After the amendment, the rate of tax on petrol and other motor spirits has been reduced from 29.80% to 25% per litre or from 18.26 to 16.04 per litre (whichever is higher).

The tax rate for diesel has been reduced from 11.08 to 10.51 per litre or 17.50% to 16.50% per litre (whichever is higher).

View Full Image
Nagaland government notification
Click on the image to enlarge

In effect, the petrol price has been reduced by 2.22 per litre and diesel by 57 paise per litre.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam, and Meghalaya also announced relaxation in fuel prices.

TRENDING STORIES See All

VAT on fuel was reduced in Rajasthan from 38% to 36% after petrol prices breached 100-mark in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts.

In poll-bound West Bengal, a reduction of tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel in the state was announced on Monday. Similarly in Assam, the government reduced tax on petrol and diesel price, reducing fuel rates by 5 per litre.

Meghalaya government introduced the biggest relief on petrol and diesel price of 7.4 and 7.1 per litre respectively. Meghalaya reduced VAT on fuel to 20% from 31.62%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.