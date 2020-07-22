Nagaland reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

KOHIMA : Nagaland reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the State Health Minister.

Of the 513 samples tested, 57 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, said S Pangnyu Phom, the State Health Minister.

Of the 513 samples tested, 57 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, said S Pangnyu Phom, the State Health Minister.

Of all the positive cases, 23 were reported from Dimapur, 18 km from Kohima, seven from Zunheboto, five from Peren and two each from Mon and Mokokchung.

India reported 37,724 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count of cases in the country to 11,92,915. The death toll in the country has also gone up to 28,732.

According to the Health Ministry, India has a total of 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,049 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The recovery rate stands at 62.72 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

