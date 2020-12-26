OPEN APP
Nagas wearing face masks (AP)
Nagas wearing face masks (AP)

Nagaland's Covid-19 recovery rate higher than national average at 95.94%

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2020, 08:56 PM IST PTI

  • Nagaland now has 274 active cases, while 11,415 people have recovered from the disease
  • Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 109, followed by Kohima (91) and Mokokchung (47)

Nagaland is currently clocking a Covid-19 recovery rate more than the national average of 95.75 per cent, a health official said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 95.94 per cent since Friday, the official said. The state's coronavirus tally rose to 11,897 on Saturday as two more people tested positive for the infection.

Kohima and Peren reported one infection each, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

One more patient succumbed to the infection in Dimapur, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 78, he said.

Nagaland now has 274 active cases, while 11,415 people have recovered from the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Altogether 130 patients have migrated to other states, Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 109, followed by Kohima (91) and Mokokchung (47), he said.

The state has so far conducted 1.19 lakh Covid-19 tests, including 72,315 RT-PCR, 36,652 TrueNat and 10,674 rapid antigen tests, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

