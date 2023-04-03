Nagaland set to host fourth B20 conference of Northeast region from 4-6 April

NEW DELHI : Nagaland is all set to host the fourth and final event of B20 being organised in north-east region, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

The B20 conference scheduled to be held in Kohima from April 4-6 will witness 64 overseas delegates from 29 countries, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

“Opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in agriculture and food processing, tourism, and information technology will be the main theme of the forthcoming conference, which will take place in Kohima, Nagaland, from April 4–6, 2023," it added.

On this theme, addresses and plenary sessions will be held at the conference, along with business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) meetings.

According to the ministry, the state administration will bring attention to the major developments and activities in these fields while highlighting investment opportunities.

After the delegates arrive on the initial day of the three-day conference, dinner and a cultural program will take place at the Capital Cultural Hall. The B20 conference will be held on day two, followed by B2B and B2G meetings.

The state government has also organised excursions and site visits. This includes a tour of the mini-Hornbill festival, an excursion to a WWII museum and a visit to a Heritage Village, Kisama Village.

The third day will bring the event to a close with a trip to the Kohima War Cemetery and the departure of the participants from Kohima.

B20 Conferences in the North East Region of India in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of External Affairs and North Eastern State Governments under India’s G20 Presidency have been organized for exploring partnerships among business communities.

The conferences would aid the development of critical sectors of the economy in the North East and would facilitate economic growth.