Nagaland set to host fourth B20 conference of Northeast region from 4-6 April

Nagaland set to host fourth B20 conference of Northeast region from 4-6 April2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:08 PM IST
- Opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in agriculture and food processing, tourism, and information technology will be the main theme of the forthcoming conference, which will take place in Kohima, Nagaland, from April 4–6, 2023, commerce ministry said
NEW DELHI : Nagaland is all set to host the fourth and final event of B20 being organised in north-east region, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.
