Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss present scenario in Nagaland on December 23, in which it was decided that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, the state government said.

The meeting was attended by Nagaland CM, Assam CM & others. In the meeting.

The committee will be chaired by the additional secretary-NE, MHA, and will include the chief secretary and director general of police of Nagaland. IGAR (N) and representatives of CRPF will also be part of the committee, which will submit its report in 45 days.

"Withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland and disturbed Area will be based on the recommendations of the committee," a statement said.

Besides, a court of enquiry will be initiated to take disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and army personnel, which were directly involved in the Oting incident and action will be taken immediately on the basis of fair enquiry, the statement said. "The identified persons who will face inquiry will be placed under suspension with immediate effect," it added.

The state government said it'll also provide government jobs to the next kin of the deceased. To initiate this process, the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Mon district, will carry out necessary procedures in consolation with the concerned village councils and government jobs will be given on compassionate grounds on the basis of eligibility.

During the meeting, the Nagaland delegation also impressed upon to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon with immediate effect.

AFSPA was enacted by Parliament in 1958 in order to give the Indian Security Forces special powers to deal with Naga armed insurgency.

As per the reports, in Oting-Tiru village area in Mon district on 4th December, 2021, the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army resorted to indiscriminate firing, in which 13 innocent people were killed, followed by killing of one innocent person by security forces at Mon town on 5th December 2021, and injuring of 35 persons.

In this regard, the Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution against AFSPA on December 20. It was for the third time in little over six years that the Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution for the repeal of the AFSPA, which gives sweeping powers to detain and arrest people without a warrant in areas designated as "disturbed".

