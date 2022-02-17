On the occasion of the birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday, actor Nagarjuna announced to adopt 1,000 acres of forest land.

The urban park at Chengicherla Forest area on the outskirts of Hyderabad will be set up in his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao's name. Nagarjuna participated in the foundation laying ceremony along with his family members. MP Santosh Kumar was also present at the event.

View Full Image Nagarjuna announced to adopt 1,000 acres of forest land.

For the development of the forest region, they have donated ₹2 Crore cheque to the 'Haritha Nidhi' as conceived by the Chief Minister.

Nagarjuna said "MP Santosh Kumar had launched 'Green India Challenge programme' to change the environment in our state and country to clean our environment. I have participated in the programme and planted several saplings. In the last Big Boss season final programme, I discussed the adoption of forestland issue with Santosh Kumar and declared on the dais that he would adopt forestland."

Many happy returns of the day to chief minister Kcr garu!



Happy to announce the adoption and laying the foundation for the ANR URBAN PARK in chengicherla forest area by the Akkineni family



🙏 to #kcr garu and @MPsantoshtrs for this opportunity #greenindiachallenge #HBDKCR pic.twitter.com/HcGZIiKm5k — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 17, 2022

This forest area park would immensely help the people living in the colonies, added the actor.

MP Santosh Kumar appreciated Nagarjuna for coming forward to take part in the Green India Challenge programme. The MP announced that along with the setting up of Urban Park in the name of A Nageswara Rao, in the vacant areas one-lakh saplings will be planted and that programme will also begin from Thursday.

Kumar said that no other city had the advantage Hyderabad has towards nature's availability and 1.50 Crore acres of forest land around Hyderabad would be protected, preserved and developed as part of the Green India Challenge programme. "Businessmen, entrepreneurs and organisations who will take up this social responsibility are welcome," he added.

Chengicherla Forest Block is in the Uppal-Medipally area on Hyderabad Warangal highway and among the urbanization, there is 1682 acres of forestland. Nagarjuna took 1000 acres on adoption. An Urban park will be developed in part of the land and in the rest; the revival of the forest areas will be taken up. Officials said that this park would be useful for those residing in Medipally to Chengicherla, Cherlapally, and ECIL areas.

