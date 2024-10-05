Nagarjuna land case: NGO head files complaint over illegal land encroachment

NGO President, Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy, lodged a complaint against actor Nagarjuna Akkineni at Hyderabad's Madhapur police station, alleging him of illegal land encroachment charges, reported the news portal India Today on Saturday.

Published5 Oct 2024, 04:07 PM IST
The N Convention, jointly owned by actor Nagarjuna, being demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency at Madhapur, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
The N Convention, jointly owned by actor Nagarjuna, being demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency at Madhapur, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

Janam Kosam Manasakshi Foundation NGO's President, Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy, lodged a complaint against actor Nagarjuna Akkineni at Hyderabad's Madhapur police station, alleging him of illegal land encroachment charges, reported the news portal India Today on Saturday, October 5.

Reddy accused Nagarjuna of illegally constructing the N Convention Centre, which was demolished in August on land valued at hundreds of crore, reported the news portal.

The disputed land allegedly falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone of Thammidikunta Lake, according to the report.

Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy also said that the actor has been generating significant illegal revenues from the encroached land for several years and called for strict legal action against the film actor. Reddy has even called for Nagarjuna's arrest, over the alleged violations, reported the news portal on Saturday.

The Hyderabad police has not yet released an official statement related to the complaint, said the report.

Fall of the N Convention Center

The N Convention Center has been a popular venue for several events including wedding and corporate gatherings. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) agency demolished the property on August 24, 2024, as a part of an ongoing drive to remove illegal constructions that have been built on water bodies and public lands, according to the report.

The alleged illegal property spans over 10 acres and was found to be in violation of several land use and environmental regulations. The convention centre encroached upon the Tummidikunta Lake, occupying 1.12 acres within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and an additional 2 acres within the lake's buffer zone, as per the report.

As per earlier reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni called the demolition “unlawful” and said that it was against stay orders and without a prior notice. He said that the land is private and not encroaching on any tank plan, according to the report.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 04:07 PM IST
