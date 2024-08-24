HYDRA demolished the N-Convention centre, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna was in for a rough start on Saturday morning as the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) demolished his N-Convention centre in Madhapur for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake.

N-Convention is managed by N3 Enterprises and jointly owned by actor-cum-producer Nagarjuna and Nalla Preetham.

While the actor took to his social media account to issue a statement against this "unlawful" demolition, Telangana High Court accepted the appeal of the owners and provided an interim relief by putting a stay on the demolition "for now".

Nagarjuna, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said he is pained by the "unlawful" manner of demolition carried out in respect of N-Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and court cases.

"I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached," he said.

The actor said no notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition, he added.

"As a law-abiding citizen, if the court before which the matter is pending had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself. I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us," he asserted.

The actor further said they would be seeking appropriate relief from the court in relation to the "wrong" actions carried out by the authorities.

Justice T Vinod Kumar, presiding over the Telangana High Court hearing, granted Nagarjuna temporary relief by halting the ongoing demolition activities.

In a statement by Nagarjuna’s team, as reported by Indian Express, the High Court ordered a stay on demolition of structures owned by Nagarjuna, N-Convention.

"The actor approached the court for the stay order and was granted it. Justice T Vinod Kumar conducted the inquiry. High Court has issued an interim order to stop demolitions."