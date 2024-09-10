A video footage of an Audi car belonging to Sanket Bawankule—son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule—allegedly ramming several vehicles on a busy road in Nagpur has has emerged. In the 14-second video clip, the luxury car can be seen hitting a car and then a bike

A video footage of an Audi car belonging to Sanket Bawankule—son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule—allegedly ramming several vehicles on a busy road in Nagpur has has emerged. In the 14-second video clip, the luxury car can be seen hitting a car and then a bike.

In the high-profile case, five people were present in the car when it allegedly crashed at around 1 am in Nagpur on Monday. Three of the occupants, including Sanket, managed to escape from the accident spot while the driver and one of their friends were arrested.

According to media reports, Sanket Bawankule and his three friends were returning from a beer bar. Nagpur police have sent the blood samples of the arrested persons for examination.

The collision left two people riding the bike injured. The car hit several other vehicles and the occupants of one such car chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge, news agency PTI reported citing an unnamed police official.

"The incident occurred in front of Centre Point Hotel. A car had fled after hitting two other cars and a bike. A case has been registered and two accused have been arrested," said Inspector Anamika Mirjhapure at the Sitabuldi Police Station.

"The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police. The medical examination of driver Arjun Hawre and occupant Chittamwar is in progress. Driver Hawre could be placed under arrest at any time," the Nagpur police said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur DCP said that Maharashtra Sanket Bawankule has confessed that he was present in the car when it allegedly hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra BJP chief said that proper action should be taken against the culprits after a speeding luxury car allegedly hit several vehicles in Ramdaspeth area.

"By God's grace, no one was injured and no casualties were reported in the accident. But several vehicles was damaged. I have said this yesterday also: whether the car is in the name of my son or a criminal, proper action should be taken against them. The police have given me the primary information. Justice should be equal to all," Bawankule told ANI.