The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat train which operates between these two cities was pelted with stones by some miscreants leading to damage in the window of one of the coaches. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced in the country.

According to railway officials, some youths were involved in the pelting of stones. The incident took place near Kamti station which falls under the Nagpur division. The Railway Protection Force caught the boys and later let them off with a warning.

According to the official, it was the fourth such incident where stones were pelted on one of the premium trains of India. Two incidents of stone pelting were reported in December last year while one took place in January this year, as stated by an official of Indian Railways.

The Vande Bharat Express is running from Nagpur to Bilaspur at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kms/hr and will be covering a distance of 412 kms in just 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The Vande Bharat Express is having 16 chair-car coaches made of steel, having a seating capacity of 1128 people. On the other hand, the train will also have mobile charging, Li-fi, air conditioning in all the seats and CCTV cameras installed in all the coaches for security.

Vande Bharat 2.0 is equipped with more advancements and improved features such as reaching a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility. Every coach has 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment compared to 24" in the previous version.

Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy efficient. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side recliner seat facility provided only to Executive Class passengers earlier will now be made available for all classes. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.

In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification. As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.

