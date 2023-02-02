The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat train which operates between these two cities was pelted with stones by some miscreants leading to damage in the window of one of the coaches. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. The Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur in Maharashtra and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was the sixth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}