NEW DELHI :The youth seeking job now, would jump at an opportunity of earning ₹ 33 lakh per annum. What if the same amount a offered to a fifteen year old boy studying in class 10? Nagpur's Vedant Deokate is that boy who won a web development competition and was offered a job by a company based in the United Sates. They offered him a salary of ₹33 lakhs per annum!

