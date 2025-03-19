Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, allegedly the main accused and mastermind behind the Nagpur clashes which broke out in the city after protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb on March 17.

Fifty persons have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur, police said. Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar noted, “The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far.”

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur clashes case to police custody till March 21. The Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court on March 18.

Who is Fahim Shamim Khan Khan, 38, is the city president of the Minorities Democratic Party and a resident of Sanjay Bagh Colony in Nagpur's Yashodhara Nagar, India Today reported. His name has been officially included in the FIR filed in connection with the clashes.

Khan had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Nagpur constituency, representing the MDA. He lost to BJP leader Union Minister Nitin Gadkari by a huge margin of over 6.5 lakh votes, the report said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Fahim Khan allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech shortly before the clashes broke out. Police officials claimed that his address incited communal tensions in the area, triggering violence.

Woman constable molested during violence. A group of rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence that broke out in Nagpur city, officials said on Wednesday.

The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police during the violence, they said. Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on March 17 around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Five FIRs registered “A total of five FIRs have been registered in Nagpur in connection with the violence. One of the FIRs filed at the Ganeshpeth police station says that a group of people gathered at the Bhaldarpura Chowk in the city and started attacking the police personnel. The crowd also hurled petrol bombs and stones at the police staff,” an official said.

“Taking advantage of the darkness, the group tried to touch a woman constable of the Riot Control Police (RCP) and her uniform and tried to disrobe her. They used abusive language and made vulgar remarks against other women's police personnel. The rioters also made objectionable gestures towards them and attacked them,” he said.