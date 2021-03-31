OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nagpur Covid: Civic body not to extend curbs

The Nagpur district administration has decided not to extend the restriction imposed in the area between March 15 and 31, as per a PTI report. However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district.

Nitin Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the local officials to assess the pandemic situation. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attended it virtually.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, restrictions had been imposed in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21, which were later extended till March 31.

Talking to reporters after the review meeting, Raut said that these restrictions will not be extended further.

"The curbs imposed by the district administration will not continue, but the guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable," he said.

Nagpur recorded 1,156 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 2,23,153.

Raut thanked the people for their cooperation and said that the situation is under control in Nagpur as vaccination is going on at 250 centres. He, however, stressed the need to achieve the vaccination target in the next one-and-a-half month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout