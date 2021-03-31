Subscribe
Home >News >India >Nagpur Covid: Civic body not to extend curbs

Nagpur Covid: Civic body not to extend curbs

Police personnel check vehicles at CA Road during a week-long lockdown declared in Nagpur on March 15. (HT photo)
1 min read . 06:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district
  • Nitin Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the local officials to assess the pandemic situation

The Nagpur district administration has decided not to extend the restriction imposed in the area between March 15 and 31, as per a PTI report. However, the curbs and guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable in the district.

Nitin Raut, who is Nagpur district guardian minister, on Wednesday held a review meeting with the local officials to assess the pandemic situation. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attended it virtually.

With the surge in COVID-19 cases, restrictions had been imposed in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21, which were later extended till March 31.

Talking to reporters after the review meeting, Raut said that these restrictions will not be extended further.

"The curbs imposed by the district administration will not continue, but the guidelines issued by the state government will be applicable," he said.

Nagpur recorded 1,156 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its infection count to 2,23,153.

Raut thanked the people for their cooperation and said that the situation is under control in Nagpur as vaccination is going on at 250 centres. He, however, stressed the need to achieve the vaccination target in the next one-and-a-half month.

