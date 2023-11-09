Nagpur doctor leaves surgeries midway over not getting tea, probe ordered

In a case of shocking medical negligence, a doctor at a government-run hospital in Nagpur last week abandoned family planning operations midway after his demand for tea was not fulfilled

In a case of shocking medical negligence, a doctor at a government-run local health center at Mauda tehsil in Nagpur of Maharashtra last week abandoned family planning operations midway after his demand for tea was not fulfilled, reported Moneycontrol.

The report said eight women were scheduled for vasectomy on November 3. After performing surgery on four women and administering anaesthesia to the remaining four patients, the accused Dr Tejrang Bhalavi requested a cup of tea from the hospital staff. However, when his request was not fulfilled, he unexpectedly left the operation theatre without completing the remaining family planning surgeries.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan in World Cup semi-finals? Here's how the thriller is possible The hospital administration immediately informed the district medical officer about the sudden departure of Dr Bhalavi without performing operations on the remaining female patients. The district medical officer dispatched another doctor to complete the remaining surgeries on the patients who had already been administered anaesthesia.

After the incident came to light, the Nagpur district administration ordered a probe into the incident.

Also Read | Will the collapse of Wework impact co-working in India Soumya Sharma, Nagpur Zilla Parishad CEO, told NDTV that she has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the matter, adding that appropriate action would be taken against the accused doctor after the committee submits its report.

Also Read | What is regenerative agriculture? All you need to know as Anand Mahindra proposes way 'to heal Delhi's pollution' Speaking about the incident, Sharma told NDTV over the telephone that, ''On Friday, November 3, a family planning operation was organized in the government hospital of Mauda tehsil. Dr. Tejrang Bhalavi of RH Government Hospital of Ramtek tehsil was called to perform the operation. He performed 4 operations and left 4 behind. This is the news given to me by the Panchayat Samiti member."

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Government bans entry of app-based taxis to the national capital "I immediately called the health officer of Nagpur Zilla Parishad and asked him to send doctors for the remaining operations. I was told that he did not get tea so he left the operation. I have ordered an immediate investigation and a three-member committee has been formed for it. After the report comes, action will be taken against them. This is a very serious matter. If doctors are leaving such operations for the sake of tea, then action should be taken against such doctors under 304 of IPC,'' Sharma said.

