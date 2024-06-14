Nagpur factory blast: Director and manager arrested a day after blast claims six lives

The Director and Manager of an explosives factory in Nagpur were apprehended on Friday following a blast that claimed six lives.

According to police sources, Jay Khemka (49), the director of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd, and Sagar Deshmukh, the manager, will be brought before a court.

On Friday, six people died, and three others were injured in a blast at an explosive manufacturing unit of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd. The workers were working in the factory's packaging unit at the time of the incident.

Vinod Godbole, the police inspector at Hingna Police Station in Nagpur, said the director and the manager had been booked under various sections.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Where the blast took place? The blast took place at around 1 p.m. on Thursday at Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd, which is located in Dhamna village, about 25 km from Nagpur city.

Death toll Nine people suffered injuries in the blast. However, six of them, including five women and a man, died during treatment.

Sections applied According to Hingna police station officials, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 286 (negligent conduct concerning explosive substance), 304 (a) (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing any rash or negligent act) was registered.

'No factory official has contacted us' “We came to know about the incident at 3 PM, and I rushed to the hospital sometime later. Company officials have not contacted me or the kin of the other injured persons. My husband has suffered more than 80 per cent burns,” Manisha Chawre, wife of Pramod Chawre (35), told PTI.