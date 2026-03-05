Nagpur: Grandmother pours boiling water on four-year-old grandson for spraying colour on Holi, child suffers 45% burns

Angered after her four-year-old grandson sprayed colour on her while playing Holi, a grandmother in the Koradi area of Nagpur district allegedly poured boiling water on the child, leaving him with serious burn injuries, police said on Wednesday, as reported by PTI.

The incident occurred on 3 March in Ward No. 2 of the Aramshin area and was captured on CCTV.

Watch video: Trigger warning: Sensitive content.

Here's what police said Police said that four-year-old Om Harish Wange was playing outside his house with a spray bottle containing paint.

He accidentally sprayed paint on his grandmother, Sindhu Thackeray, who was filling a bucket with water heated on Holi wood. "Enraged, she allegedly poured the boiling water on the boy," a police official said.

Om sustained severe burns below the waist and was admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, where doctors assessed that he had suffered around 45% burns.

Police have begun the process of registering a case against the woman.

Cruelty against children in Maharashtra- here's what NCRB data show According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Maharashtra recorded an average of more than 61 crimes against children every day in 2023, over 2.5 crimes per hour and nearly one every 23 minutes.

Child rights organisation Child Rights and You (CRY), which analysed the NCRB data, said crimes against children in the state increased from 20,762 cases in 2022 to 22,390 in 2023.

The analysis also found that girls continue to be targeted more frequently than boys.

In total, Maharashtra reported 8,639 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in 2023. Of these, 8,519 cases (98.16%) involved girls, while 120 cases (1.39%) involved boys, indicating that girls make up the vast majority of POCSO victims in the state, the NCRB data noted.