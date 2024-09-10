Nagpur hit-and-run case: Maharashtra BJP chief’s son flee after Audi hit several vehicles, case against driver

Sanket Bawankule, son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, allegedly fled after his Audi hit multiple vehicles in Nagpur. The police have registered a rash driving case against the driver and a passenger, with minor injuries reported among those involved.

Published10 Sep 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Maharashtra BJP chief's son flee after Audi car hit several vehicles
Maharashtra BJP chief’s son flee after Audi car hit several vehicles

In another high-profile hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son, Sanket Bawankule, allegedly fled from the spot after his Audi car hit several vehicles in Nagpur on Monday, reported ANI. 

The Sitabuldi police have registered a case of rash driving against Arjun Haware, the driver of the car and Ronit Chintanwar, who was sitting next to the driver. The news agency report didn't confirm Bawankule's mention in the complaint. 

The police have confirmed that the luxury car was registered in the name of Sanket Bawankule and hit two other cars and a two-wheeler in Nagpur. Passengers sustained minor injuries because of rash driving.

"The Audi car that caused the accident is registered in the name of Sanket Bawankule, son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule," the police told ANI.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacts to rash driving case

The Maharashtra BJP chief has confirmed the rash driving case involving an Audi car owned by his son Sanket Bawankule. Speaking to reporters about the same, Bawankule admitted that the luxury car was registered in the name of his son.

"That car is in the name of my son. The police should conduct a fair and complete investigation of this accident; no one should be judged differently. Those who are guilty should be charged and action should be taken against them. Justice should be equal to all, whether one is related to politics or anyone else. The law must be equal for all," ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

The matter is under investigation. The incident has sparked political reactions from opposition parties, which accuse the entire department of trying to save Bawankule. The Maharashtra wing of the Congress shared a video of the accident on social media and accused the BJP leader's son, Sanket Bawankule, of hitting “four cars in a drunken state”. The party also accused that the “entire home department went to work to save and hide the boy.”

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 09:47 AM IST
