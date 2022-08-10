Nagpur: How fraudsters duped a leading e-commerce firm

Nagpur: How fraudsters duped a leading e-commerce firm1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- The fraudsters created bogus records of sale and return of products and claimed refunds on records of sales and return of products, according to an official
In a bizzare turn of events, fraudsters duped a leading e-commerce firm of ₹3 crore by creating bogus accounts. The Nagpur Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.
In a bizzare turn of events, fraudsters duped a leading e-commerce firm of ₹3 crore by creating bogus accounts. The Nagpur Police have registered a case against unidentified persons.
How the fraudsters duped the e-commerce firm.
How the fraudsters duped the e-commerce firm.
The fraudsters created bogus records of sale and return of products and claimed refunds on records of sales and return of products, according to an official. The case is now being probed by The Economic Offences Wing and cyber wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch according to the Nagpur Police official.
The fraudsters created bogus records of sale and return of products and claimed refunds on records of sales and return of products, according to an official. The case is now being probed by The Economic Offences Wing and cyber wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch according to the Nagpur Police official.
It was Between April 9 to 16, the accused created bogus seller IDs on the e-commerce platform and different products were ostensibly sold through them.
It was Between April 9 to 16, the accused created bogus seller IDs on the e-commerce platform and different products were ostensibly sold through them.
Simultaneously, fake customer IDs were also created on the platform. As many as 5,731 products including high-end mobile phones were ordered from the company through these fake IDs with Cash on Delivery option.
Simultaneously, fake customer IDs were also created on the platform. As many as 5,731 products including high-end mobile phones were ordered from the company through these fake IDs with Cash on Delivery option.
The orders were subsequently cancelled, and refund was claimed even when the products had not been actually delivered, the complaint said. The company officials got suspicious due to frequent order returns and money refunds and realized that it has been duped, the police official said. Similar frauds were reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh too, he added.
The orders were subsequently cancelled, and refund was claimed even when the products had not been actually delivered, the complaint said. The company officials got suspicious due to frequent order returns and money refunds and realized that it has been duped, the police official said. Similar frauds were reported in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh too, he added.