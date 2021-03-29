Nagpur logs 3,177 new COVID infections, total tally stands at 2,21,997

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nagpur on Monday reported as many as 3177 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 2,21,997. The number of infections, however, is lower than yesterday's total of 3,970 cases. For the past few days, the city has been recording over 3,500 cases. On Saturday, the city saw 3,688 cases. Nagpur also witnessed as many as 55 deaths today taking the death toll to 4986. Currently, the active cases stand at 38,298.

Nagpur on Monday reported as many as 3177 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 2,21,997. The number of infections, however, is lower than yesterday's total of 3,970 cases. For the past few days, the city has been recording over 3,500 cases. On Saturday, the city saw 3,688 cases. Nagpur also witnessed as many as 55 deaths today taking the death toll to 4986. Currently, the active cases stand at 38,298.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Maharashtra reported 40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875, the state health department said. The state had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25. With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181, it said.

"Of the 108 fatalities, 56 patients succumbed in the last 48 hours while 29 others died in the last week. The rest 20 deaths had occurred before the last week," the department said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Maharashtra, 17,874 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,32,453. The state is now left with 3,25,901 active cases, the department added. With 1,65,591 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 1,93,58,341, the department said.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry mentioned Maharashtra as one of the eight states that account for 84.5% of the 68,020 new COVID-19 cases reported in a day in the country.

The ministry said, ten states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan -- are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's total active caseload has reached 5,21,808 and constitutes 4.33% of the total infections. A net rise of 35,498 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a day, the ministry said.

Eight states -- Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra -- account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses administered so far in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 28, the 72nd day of the vaccination drive, a total of 2,60,653 vaccine doses were given. Of these, 2,18,798 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 7,465 sessions for the first dose of the vaccine and 41,855 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose, the ministry said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}