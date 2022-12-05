The double-decker viaduct of 3.14 km on Wardha Road has three metro stations – Chhatrapati Nagar, Jai Prakash Nagar and Ujjwal Nagar. These stations require special planning which are station specific to meet the functional requirements of themetro duly incorporating site specific constraints and double-decker viaduct requirements. The engineering thought process, concept, design and execution of these stations are no less than a challenge.