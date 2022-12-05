Nagpur Metro has successfully created a Guinness World Record by constructing the longest double-decker viaduct (metro) is 3,140 meters and was achieved by the Wardha Road in Nagpur.
Nagpur Metro has successfully created a Guinness World Record by constructing the longest double-decker viaduct (metro) is 3,140 meters and was achieved by the Wardha Road in Nagpur.
The double-decker viaduct of 3.14 km on Wardha Road has three metro stations – Chhatrapati Nagar, Jai Prakash Nagar and Ujjwal Nagar. These stations require special planning which are station specific to meet the functional requirements of themetro duly incorporating site specific constraints and double-decker viaduct requirements. The engineering thought process, concept, design and execution of these stations are no less than a challenge.
The double-decker viaduct of 3.14 km on Wardha Road has three metro stations – Chhatrapati Nagar, Jai Prakash Nagar and Ujjwal Nagar. These stations require special planning which are station specific to meet the functional requirements of themetro duly incorporating site specific constraints and double-decker viaduct requirements. The engineering thought process, concept, design and execution of these stations are no less than a challenge.
Initially, the alignment of the highway flyover and metro rail were on same existing highway on Wardha Road, with independent piers at alternating locations proposed on the median. This was later reviewed and decided to integrate Highway Flyover and Metro Rail to form a double-decker viaduct.
Initially, the alignment of the highway flyover and metro rail were on same existing highway on Wardha Road, with independent piers at alternating locations proposed on the median. This was later reviewed and decided to integrate Highway Flyover and Metro Rail to form a double-decker viaduct.
Double decker viaduct carries highway flyover at the first level and Metro Rail at second level making it a three-tier transportation system with the existing highway at ground level. This helped in avoiding additional land acquisition thus saving land cost and reducing construction time and project cost.
Double decker viaduct carries highway flyover at the first level and Metro Rail at second level making it a three-tier transportation system with the existing highway at ground level. This helped in avoiding additional land acquisition thus saving land cost and reducing construction time and project cost.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari applauded the effort of Nagpur Metro and tweeted,"Another feather in the cap ! Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing thelongest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column."
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari applauded the effort of Nagpur Metro and tweeted,"Another feather in the cap ! Heartiest Congratulations to Team NHAI and Maha Metro on achieving the Guinness Book of World Record in Nagpur by constructing thelongest Double Decker Viaduct (3.14 KM) with Highway Flyover & Metro Rail Supported on single column."
“The project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this eminent award is indeed a proud moment for us. I heartily thank & salute the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered round the clock to make this happen," Nitin Gadkari said in another tweet.
“The project has already bagged records from Asia Book and India Book. Now receiving this eminent award is indeed a proud moment for us. I heartily thank & salute the incredible Engineers, Officers & Workers who persevered round the clock to make this happen," Nitin Gadkari said in another tweet.
“The double-decker viaduct of 3.14 km on the Wardha Road in Nagpur, Maharashtra was commissioned by Metro Rail traffic on 5 March 2019 and for Highway traffic, on 13 November 2020, is the Longest Double Decker Viaduct on any Metro Rail system," according to a statement by the Guinness World Records, London.
“The double-decker viaduct of 3.14 km on the Wardha Road in Nagpur, Maharashtra was commissioned by Metro Rail traffic on 5 March 2019 and for Highway traffic, on 13 November 2020, is the Longest Double Decker Viaduct on any Metro Rail system," according to a statement by the Guinness World Records, London.
Measuring 3.14km, the double-decker via-duct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.
Measuring 3.14km, the double-decker via-duct has already been certified as the longest structure in Asia and India by Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records respectively.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.