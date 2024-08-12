Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on August 10 uncovered a mephedrone factory in Nagpur's Paachpavli area and recovered 51.95 kg of Mephedrone in liquid form worth ₹ 78 crore, besides raw materials and equipment.

In an extensive search operation on August 10, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) uncovered a mephedrone factory in Nagpur's Paachpavli area, ANI reported citing an official statement from the agency.

The seized 51.95 kg of liquid mephedrone is valued around ₹78 crore. Officials have also recovered raw materials and equipment from the site. Four involved have been arrested, it added.

Further investigation is under progress, as per DRI.

As per the statement, the search operation was based on specific intelligence gathered by the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit. An under-construction building in Nagpur's Paachpavli area was identified as involved in illegal manufacturing of mephedrone. A well-coordinated search operation conducted on August 10 revealed a small laboratory set up at the location.

The lab was "well equipped with all the chemicals, materials and machinery required for the production of mephedrone," the release noted.

Details of the Operation As per the statement, the mastermind first procured and set up a complete set of machinery along with raw materials to potentially manufacture over 100 kg of mephedrone.

“The syndicate had already prepared more than 50 kg of mephedrone in liquid form and further processing of the same to bring out the product in crystallized / powder form was underway," as per the statement.

"The syndicate had already prepared more than 50 kg of mephedrone in liquid form and further processing of the same to bring out the product in crystallized / powder form was underway," as per the statement.

"The mastermind/financier of the syndicate along with his three accomplices who were involved in manufacturing have been apprehended and arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. The arrested accused have been sent to DRI custody for further interrogation. During the operation, the DRI team also received assistance from the Nagpur police. Further investigation is under progress," it added.

Nagpur police assisted the DRI during the operation.

"The operation reinforces the capabilities of the DRI to undertake and successfully execute complex operations to bust drugs trafficking networks," the released statement added.

(With inputs from ANI)