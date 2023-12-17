Hello User
Nagpur: 9 killed, several injured in Solar Industries factory explosion

Nagpur: 9 killed, several injured in Solar Industries factory explosion

Livemint

Nagpur: 9 killed, several injured in Solar Industries factory explosion

Nagpur: Workers and locals outside a manufacturing unit of Solar Industries after a blast occurred at the factory, at Bazargaon near Nagpur, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. At least nine people were killed, according to police.

Nagpur: Nine people killed and several people were injured at a blast in Solar Industries factory explosion in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday. In response to the tragedy, the state government has announced financial shift of 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

( Refresh for updates)

