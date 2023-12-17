Nagpur: 9 killed, several injured in Solar Industries factory explosion
Nagpur: 9 killed, several injured in Solar Industries factory explosion
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nagpur: Nine people killed and several people were injured at a blast in Solar Industries factory explosion in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday. In response to the tragedy, the state government has announced financial shift of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased.
( Refresh for updates)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.