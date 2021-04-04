OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nagpur records 4,110 new COVID-19 cases; 62 fatalities

As many as 4,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 62 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, an official said.

With this, the caseload in the district reached 2,41,606 and the toll rose to 5,327, the official said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

On Saturday,as many as 3,720 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 47 died of the infection, an official said.

Earlier,NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul told a media briefing. "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent."

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken." "Hospitals and ICUs have to be readied. If cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed," Paul warned.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said eight of the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district, is also on the list.



MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Delhi chief minister Arvind KejriwalPremium Premium

Centre punishing AAP govt in Delhi for supporting farmers' agitation: Kejriwal

2 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Representational image Premium Premium

UK rolls out 5-minute breast cancer treatment across health service

2 min read . 05:06 PM IST
Bijapur: A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Saturday, April, 03, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_03_2021_000216A)Premium Premium

400 Naxals had ambushed security personnel with heavy gunfire in Chhattisgarh: Sources

2 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Premium Premium

Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Befitting reply will be given at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

1 min read . 04:48 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout