Nagpur records 4,110 new COVID-19 cases; 62 fatalities
- The caseload in the district reached 2,41,606 and the toll rose to 5,327, the official said.
As many as 4,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 62 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, an official said.
With this, the caseload in the district reached 2,41,606 and the toll rose to 5,327, the official said.
On Saturday,as many as 3,720 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 47 died of the infection, an official said.
Earlier,NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul told a media briefing. "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent."
"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken." "Hospitals and ICUs have to be readied. If cases increase rapidly, the healthcare system would be overwhelmed," Paul warned.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said eight of the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts of the country are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district, is also on the list.
