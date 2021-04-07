OPEN APP
As many as 5,338 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 66 people died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

With this the tally of infections in the district has risen to 2,54,221 and the death toll has reached 5,504, the official said.

At least 3,868 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,05,784, he said.

This leaves the district with 42,933 active cases, the official said.

Maharashtra: Nagpur district reported 5,338 new #COVID19 cases, 3,868 recoveries and 66 deaths, in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon, Nagpur.

At a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is concerning because of its share in the total number of cases as well as in total deaths.

The 10 districts with the highest number of new cases are Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Delhi and Durg, he said.


