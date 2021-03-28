OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Nagpur records nearly 4,000 new covid-19 cases and 58 fatalities in 24 hours

At least 3,970 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 58 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 2,18,820 and the toll has reached 4,931, the official said.

As many as 3,479 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,76,113, he said.

The district is now left with 37,776 active cases, he added.

Meanwhile, in view of the rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force, an official release said.

In a meeting held with the chief minster, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials, members of the task force expressed apprehension that the state might report 40,000 fresh cases in the next 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra has seen a huge rise in coronavirus positive cases over the last week. As many as one lakh new infections were added to the state's tally in such short period.

"24,619 cases had been reported on a single day in September, 2020. However, on March 27 this year, the state reported 35,726 new cases in a day. This number could touch 40,000 in the next 24 hours," the release said quoting the members of the task force.

