Nagpur: Schools and colleges to remain shut till 7 March amid Covid spike

Following a spurt in coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till 7 March, Power Minister Nitin Raut announced on Monday.

Raut, who is the guardian minister of Nagpur city, also said that main markets will remain shut on weekends. However, hotels and restaurants can run with 50% capacity.

Marriage halls will also be closed till 7 Mar from 25 February, Raut added while speaking to reporters.

The announcement comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a stern warning to the people saying there will be a total lockdown if people don't start wearing face masks.

"Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don't want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say 'No' to the lockdown," Thackeray said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pune district administration decided to impose a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am after 849 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the city.

The Pune divisional commissioner has said that no public movement except those involved in essential services will be allowed in the night. In addition to this, all schools and colleges will also remain shut till 28 February.

Nagpur records 626 Covid cases, 8 deaths

The number of cases of coronavirus in Nagpur rose by 626 to reach 1,43,133 on Sunday, while the day also saw eight deaths and 455 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,275 and the recovery count stands at 1,32,861, leaving it with an active caseload of 5,997, he added.

With 6,335 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,66,457, he said.

