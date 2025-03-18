Nagpur under curfew: The controversy surrounding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s grave removal

Nagpur under curfew: The violent clashes in central Nagpur late Monday were triggered by a combination of factors involving rumours and tensions surrounding two key issues: the alleged desecration of the sacred text of a community and demands for the removal of the 17th-century Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb.

What led to the clashes? According to the police commissioner's notice, supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered near Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Nagpur's Mahal area yesterday for a protest seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Maharashtra. They raised slogans and burnt a photo of Aurangzeb and “a symbolic grave in a green cloth (filled with grass),” the notice said.

According to reports, the burning of the green cloth triggered rumours as many claimed sacred verses were written on it, leading to tension in the area.

Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage within the Muslim community.

Curfew in Nagpur According to an official notification from Maharashtra Police, a curfew has been enforced in several areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) due to tensions surrounding the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khultabad, Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar).

As per the order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The curfew covers police station jurisdictions in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Mayawati urges Maharashtra govt for action against "unruly elements" Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday morning termed such calls as "not right" and damaging to the "mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony". She urged the Maharashtra government to take action against "unruly elements".

Fearing that the situation may worsen, Mayawati urged the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra to take strict action against "unruly elements".

"It is not right to damage or break anyone's grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra because this is spoiling the mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony there. The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur. Otherwise, the situation can worsen, which is not right," the BSP chief posted on X.

Security tightened at Aurangzeb tomb Following demands from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for its removal, security has been significantly increased at the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Police now require all visitors to register and provide identification, and they have established numerous security checkpoints along the way to the site from Khultabad town. The VHP's memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cites Aurangzeb's controversial history, including his conflicts with the Marathas and alleged destruction of temples. It labels his tomb as a symbol of "pain and slavery."

The Controversy The demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave has gained momentum among some Hindu right-wing groups, arguing that his policies were oppressive and contrary to the nation's secular fabric.

These groups claim that the presence of Aurangzeb's grave in certain areas is a symbol of oppression and should be removed or relocated.

History of Aurangzeb Aurangzeb, the last of the significant Mughal emperors, ruled from 1658 to 1707. He was known for his orthodox policies, which included destroying Hindu temples and imposing jizya (a tax on non-Muslims).