Nagpur: Up to 80% fine waiver for property tax defaulters in view of Covid-19

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has announced a 50 to 80% waiver on the fine imposed on pending property taxes.

Speaking at a press meet, NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B stated that under the 'Abhay Yojana', citizens of Nagpur will get an 80% waiver on a fine if they pay their property tax dues till 2020-21 between 15 December and 14 January, 2021.

The fine waiver will be 50% if the property tax dues are paid between January 15 and February 14 next year, a news agency reported.

The waiver on the fine is being extended to citizens in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NMC Commissioner said.

NMC's standing committee chairman Vijay Jhalke said the fine waiver on water bills will start from 21 December and continue till 21 January next year.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Nagpur rose by 282 to reach 1,17,493 on Monday, while seven deaths took the toll to 3,804.

So far, 1,07,950 people have been discharged, including 318 on Monday, leaving the district with 5,739 active cases.

