Nearly two days after the violent protests and riots in Maharashtra's Nagpur, eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers surrendered to police on Wednesday over Aurangzeb tomb protest case, reported Indian Express.

The police took them into custody and presented them before the court. Later, the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Nagpur granted bail to the eight accused on a surety of ₹3,000 cash deposit each.

So far, the police have arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, while the trace for the mastermind is still on. Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam even said on Wednesday that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with strictly.

What CM Fadnavis said? Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed to take strict action against the culprits who attacked the police personnel during the violent clashes in Nagpur.

In the assembly session, Fadnavis termed the attack on police a planned “conspiracy" and said, as quoted by News18, “We will dig them out from their graves, but won’t spare those who attacked police in Nagpur."

Fadnavis mentioned how a mob pelted stones at the cops. “A crowd of around 80 people was involved in stone-pelting. A police officer was attacked with an axe and three deputy commissioners were assaulted. Certain houses were deliberately targeted and one DCP was attacked with an axe," he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of rumors in escalating violence. “Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt….It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

"54 people have been arrested in connection with Nagpur violence. They dared to attack policemen. We will show what is meant by police fear. They will not be spared," Kadam told reporters.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"Police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating wrong videos on social media.