The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday took bulldozer action against an accused involved in recent clashes that erupted over Aurangzeb row.

All you need to know about the Nagpur bulldozer action The Nagpur Municipal Corporation team reached the house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur violence who has been booked for sedition, on Monday and demolished his two-storey house.

At around 10.30 am on Monday, three JCB machines of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation started demolishing the house located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in the Yashodhara Nagar area here, amid heavy security and drone surveillance in the entire area.

The house, registered in the name of Khan's mother, was located on a plot of Nagpur Improvement Trust (Lease), and the lease ended in 2020, a civic source said.

A few days back, the NMC issued a notice to Khan, citing various lapses and a lack of approval for the building plan (for his house). However, a notice of demolition was given 24 hours prior to the action.

Who is Fahim Khan? Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), has been booked for sedition. He is among the over 100 persons arrested for the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17.

MDP city chief Khan is currently lodged in a jail.

What led to Nagpur violence, last week? For the unversed, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had recently led a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, sparking baseless rumours that later triggered clashes. The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.

“My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly,” said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry.