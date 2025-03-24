Nagpur violence: Civic body bulldozes ‘illegal’ house of Fahim Khan, main accused in city clashes - Key updates

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation demolished the house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in recent violence over the Aurangzeb row, citing building plan violations. This action followed clashes that injured 33 police personnel, with over 100 arrests made. 

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Published24 Mar 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Nagpur: The house of Fahim Khan, alleged mastermind behind the Nagpur riots, being demolished, after he failed to remove an illegal structure within a 24-hour deadline, in Nagpur, Monday, March 24, 2025. (PTI)

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday took bulldozer action against an accused involved in recent clashes that erupted over Aurangzeb row.

All you need to know about the Nagpur bulldozer action

  • The Nagpur Municipal Corporation team reached the house of Fahim Khan, a key accused in the Nagpur violence who has been booked for sedition, on Monday and demolished his two-storey house.
  • At around 10.30 am on Monday, three JCB machines of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation started demolishing the house located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in the Yashodhara Nagar area here, amid heavy security and drone surveillance in the entire area.
  • The house, registered in the name of Khan's mother, was located on a plot of Nagpur Improvement Trust (Lease), and the lease ended in 2020, a civic source said.
  • A few days back, the NMC issued a notice to Khan, citing various lapses and a lack of approval for the building plan (for his house). However, a notice of demolition was given 24 hours prior to the action.

Advertisement
Also Read | Nagpur violence: ‘Aurangzeb can’t be ideal for India’, says Ramdev | 10 updates

Who is Fahim Khan?

Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), has been booked for sedition. He is among the over 100 persons arrested for the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17.

MDP city chief Khan is currently lodged in a jail.

What led to Nagpur violence, last week?

For the unversed, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had recently led a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, sparking baseless rumours that later triggered clashes. The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.

Also Read | Nagpur clashes: ‘Accused circulated edited videos; glorified violence’

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.

Advertisement

“My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly,” said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry.

The CM said those who circulated inflammatory content would be charged as co-accused for their role in inciting violence.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaNagpur violence: Civic body bulldozes ‘illegal’ house of Fahim Khan, main accused in city clashes - Key updates
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App