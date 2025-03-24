Nagpur violence: Civic body bulldozes ‘illegal’ house of Fahim Khan, main accused in city clashes - Key updates

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday took bulldozer action against an accused involved in recent clashes that erupted over Aurangzeb row.
Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP), has been booked for sedition. He is among the over 100 persons arrested for the violence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on March 17.
MDP city chief Khan is currently lodged in a jail.
For the unversed, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had recently led a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, sparking baseless rumours that later triggered clashes. The clashes resulted in widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of the city, leaving 33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, injured.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the cost of properties damaged during the violence will be recovered from rioters and the failure to pay up would lead to the seizure and selling of their properties to recover losses.
“My government will not rest until those responsible for attacking the police are found and dealt with sternly,” said Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry.
The CM said those who circulated inflammatory content would be charged as co-accused for their role in inciting violence.