Nagpur Violence: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Nagpur won't be impacted in view of the recent violence in the city.

Fadnavis made the remark while addressing a press meeting in Nagpur after chairing a high-level meeting over the violence, which was also attended by state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

“I have looked into every detail and presented my views as well,” said Fadnavis.

Also Read | Nagpur Violence: BJP responsible for rise in communal clashes

On March 17, violent clashes erupted in several parts of Nagpur and stones were pelted over rumours that a ‘chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the VHP, seeking the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Fadnavis said that stones were hurled at female police constables during the violence. However, he rejected the reports of molestation.

Warning a strict action against the perpetrators, the Chief Minister stated that he wouldn't tolerate attacks on police personnel.

"Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. Failure to pay will lead to seizure of assets," said the CM.

“Wherever required, bulldozers will also be used,” reported ANI quoting Fadnavis.

The CM informed that 104 people have been arrested so far.

Fadnavis further said that it is incorrect to say Nagpur violence was intelligence failure, and added, “It is too early to say if there was a foreign or Bangladeshi angle in Nagpur violence.”

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at Congress party and said that a member of Congress committee visiting Nagpur is an accused in Akola violence.

Around 40 people, including cops and senior police officials were injured during the violence.

A court in Nagpur has remanded 17 accused in the case in police custody till March 22.

Police have booked Fahim Khan, key accused in the violence, and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis had assured the assembly that no one involved in the violence would be spared.