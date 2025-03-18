Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
A curfew has been imposed in parts of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The areas include Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.
Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said in the order, “restrictions will remain until further notice.”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.