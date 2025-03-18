A curfew has been imposed in parts of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. The areas include Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.