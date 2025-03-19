Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Nagpur violence: Amid a row over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb and resulting violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde questioned the “glorification of Aurangzeb”, according to a PTI report.
Violence erupted on Monday (March 17) night, in Nagpur and curfew has been imposed in several areas of the city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised, officials said on March 18, the report added.
According to an ANI report, a mob of nearly 1,000 people engaged in large-scale stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, injuring several police personnel and damaging multiple vehicles and homes in the city's Mahal area.
We take a look at the top updates and what officials have said since:
